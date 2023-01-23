‘Streetz Morning Takeover’ Joins WGZB Louisville

Superadio Network’s Streetz Morning Takeover is replacing Nick Cannon’s morning show on WGZB (96.5 FM) in Louisville, Kentucky.

The station is also adding The Streetz Weekend Countdown, hosted by Yung Joc, Mz. Shyneka and Shawty Shawty.

“Yung Joc and the Streetz Morning Takeover” is the fastest growing Hip Hop morning show in the country and adding Joc to mornings on a ratings monster like WGZB only proves the point,” Eric Faison, the president of Superadio, said in a statement. “The Streetz Morning Takeover and WGZB is a perfect fit! Thanks to DJ Q, Steve Bearance and the Alpha team in Louisville for making this move.”

“WGBZ is excuted to welcome Yung Joc and the Streets Morning Takeover as a partner to the Alpha Media Louisville, Kentucky market,” Armand “DJ Q” Flowers, the content director for Alpha Media Louisville, said on Monday. “We’re excited to continue the growth and success won both weekday mornings and Saturdays with The Streetz Weekend Countdown. I’m looking forward to giving our listeners a show with an edge, and with a lot of entertainment and relatability.”

Four other stations — WGOV in Valdosta, WRBJ-AM in Jackson, WFXA in Augusta and WIFI in Trenton — are also adding the Streetz Weekend program.