Video-centric social media app TikTok is quietly testing a new background audio feature that could be part of a broader move to woo podcast content creators to their platform, according to a report.

This week, the financial news outlet Business Insider said some TikTok users have seen the background audio feature appear when they switch out of TikTok on their phones to use another app.

A limited number of users have seen a message asking users if they’d like to continue listening to the audio from a video in the background while they do other things on their devices. A button labeled “Podcasts” appeared on the page with the option, Business Insider reported.

TikTok has been relatively quiet about testing the new feature, but it comes at a time when the advertising market for podcasts has exploded. Some consultants say video platforms could be the new entry point for podcast creators who are looking to monetize their content over the long term.

YouTube is one such platform where podcasters have found a significant degree of exposure for their shows. A recent survey conducted by Morning Consult found that 46% of respondents preferred consuming podcasts on video platforms compared to audio (though 42% said they still listen to podcasts as audio files only).

The shift has prompted some podcast creators, like Spotify’s Joe Rogan, to build out video-based features for their shows to complement users who consume episodes on platforms like YouTube (and, perhaps TikTok soon, too).