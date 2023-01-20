‘4 Things with Amy Brown’ Comes to Nashville

Premiere Networks personality and Bobby Bones co-host Amy Brown is bringing her 4 Things with Amy Brown podcast to Nashville in late March.

The program will come together at the Franklin Theater on Saturday, March 25, with tickets available to purchase as early as Friday, January 27. Special guests for the show and VIP packages will be announced at a later date.

It will be the second live show for the podcast. Hundreds of listeners gathered in Wichita last November for the inaugural show, which saw special guests DeFatta and Cristi Dozier from the HGTV show Building Roots, as well as video messages from Country stars Dierks Bentley, Walker Hayes, Little Big Town, and singer/songwriter/producer Nicolle Galyon.

For more information about the show, visit Brown’s website HERE. Ticket information is available at the venue’s website HERE.