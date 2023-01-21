Audible Forms Pact with Brad Pitt’s Plan B

Amazon’s audio division Audible has signed an exclusive agreement with actor Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B Entertainment.

The first project between the two is A Summer Love Thing by Bradford Young, a love story that was described as “moody, lyrical and ethereal.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the dynamic team at Audible, who are leaders in this space, and who share our commitment to quality storytelling wherever audiences find and engage with it,” Dede Gardner and Jeremy Lee with Plan B said in a statement.

“It is beyond exciting for us to work with Plan B as they move into the audio sphere,” Zola Mashariki, the head of Amazon Studios, said. “Brad, Dede, and Jeremy are devoted to the craft of storytelling and production, and we can’t wait to hear the magic they bring to audio…our first project out of the gate, A Summer Love Thing, is bound to be something truly special as Bradford Young and Plan B have long focused on sharing original perspectives. Bradford has impressed audiences far and wide with his unparalleled talent, and we are thrilled to be working together.”