Elroy Smith Leading Urban Content at Cox Media

Cox Media Group has appointed Elroy Smith as director of urban content. He will partner with programming leaders at the company to develop content, programming and brand strategies for R&B and urban stations in the Atlanta, Miami, Orlando and Jacksonville markets.

“I am filled with jubilation to be given this opportunity. I look forward to learning and collaborating with leaders at our Urban stations in Atlanta and Miami,” said Smith. “I’m extremely thankful for this amazing opportunity.”

Prior to the promotion, Smith worked as the program director for WCFB (94.5 FM) in Orlando and WJGL-HD2 (106.1 FM) and WOKV (99.5 FM) in Jacksonville, and was recently named one of the top radio programmers in the country by Radio Ink.

“Elroy’s programming experience and success speaks for itself. In his time with CMG, he’s helped to grow audiences for our Orlando and Jacksonville stations,” said Chris Eagan, VP Of Audience and Operations. “I am excited to watch him apply his knowledge and expertise to our highly-rated, award-winning brands in Atlanta and Miami.”