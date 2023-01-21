Urban One Brings Amanda Seales Show to Charlotte

Urban One’s hip hop station WFNZ (610 AM, 102.5 FM) and WOSF-HD2 (105.3 FM) will start airing The Amanda Seales Show on Monday. She will be joined by co-host Marc “DJ Nailz” Dixon of WXZX for the weekday show.

“I am beyond excited to be partnering with Radio One and Reach Media Inc. to launch The Amanda Seales Show,” Seales said in a statement. “After years of sticking with my brand of comedy and academy to cultivate a community, this feels like more than an opportunity, but a purpose-filled possibility to empower and change minds using humor to translate the truth.”

Jeff “Uzi D” Anderson, Operations Manager for Radio One, Inc. – Charlotte added, “We’re excited to welcome Amanda Seales, who has proven herself as a brilliant mind, a talented actress, comedian, and an outspoken voice of the culture who is certain to make a huge impact in Charlotte.”

Colby Tyner, Senior VP Programming of Urban One’s Radio One and Reach Media divisions, said: “From her Smart Funny & Black show to HBO’s Insecure, Amanda is an exceptional creative force who uses her comedic and social media skills to entertain but also enlighten audiences.”