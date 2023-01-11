Florida Public Radio Stations Create Content Leadership Team

The stations that comprise the group Public Radio for Central Florida – WMFE (90.7 FM) in Orlando and WMFV (89.5 FM) in Ocala — have launched a new content leadership team that will focus on better serving public radio listeners across digital and other platforms, and find ways to make local journalism a more-conversational experience.

The four-member team includes WMFE News Director LaToya Dennis and three new positions: Director of Community Collaboration, Director of Audio Content and Digital Director.

Rebecca Fernandez steps into the role of director of community collaboration this month after spending six years as a community relations manager for the City of Orland. Brad Waldo, the director of audio content, joined WMFE in September 2022 after working as the program manager at another public radio station. Digital Director Ryan Ellison has been with the station for more than 13 years and was promoted to the position in July 2022.

“These four leaders are experts in their distinct but overlapping fields, and I’m eager to see what they can accomplish for WMFE’s current and future audiences by working collaboratively as a team of co-equals,” said WMFE President and General Manager Judith Smelser. “Our community expects and deserves high-quality independent journalism that reflects and serves our diverse population, and WMFE is committed to providing that public service.”