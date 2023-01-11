Paulus and Shomby Launch ‘Radio’s Fresh Eyes’

Industry veterans Dave Paulus and John Shamby are expanding their partnership consultancy called Radio’s Fresh Eyes to focus on career coaching and mentoring for the radio broadcasting industry.

Paulus served as a marketing consultant for the Virginia Association of Broadcasters, representing radio and television stations throughout that state; Shomby will continue to operate the Country’s Radio Coach business and his work as a talent relations consultant for United State Radio Network’s “Backstage Country” show and as a consultant to artist development group, Studio2Bee.

“We don’t speak from the mountaintop”, says Paulus, a 35-year broadcaster and past president of the VAB. “We speak from the trenches. We commit to your personal growth, and we speak in terms you can understand, not ‘consultant-ese’. We promise to deliver actionable steps for a successful present and future.”

Shomby said the expansion of the partnership comes as those in the business struggle to overcome “the stress and anxiety of added work responsibilities and work-life balance.”

“Dave and I have seen it, experienced it, and we created Radio’s Fresh Eyes to help individuals across every department navigate a successful career path.”

For more information, go HERE.