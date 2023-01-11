CRB Announces Scholarship Winners

The Country Radio Board has announced three winners for its Rusty Walker Scholarship program and two winners of its Lisa McKay Women in Country Scholarship initiative.

The three women receiving this year’s Rusty Walker Scholarships are Tori D, the marketing director at Boise’s KIZN (92.3 FM); Brooke Summers, the afternoon host at KFGE (98.1 FM, Froggy) in Lincoln; and Caitlin Fisher, a morning show host at KWEN (95.5 FM) in Tulsa.

The two Lisa McKay Women in Country Scholarship winners are Liz DelGrossos, a morning show co-host at KCLR (99.3 FM) in Columbia, Missouri; and Chelsea Lee, a morning show co-host, producer and assistant program director at KIKV (1007 FM) in Alexandria.

The scholarship recipients will receive complementary registration, hotel and airfare for CRS 2023. They will also be recognized during the seminar.

“This is an important part of our work at CRS, bringing new broadcasters to CRS, giving them a chance to network with and learn from some of the best in our business,”John Shomby the committee chairman for CRB, said in a statement.

The Rusty Walker Scholarship Program honors former CRS board member, Rusty Walker. Walker was a Country Radio Hall of Fame inductee, an influential programmer and consultant, and mentor in the music industry. The scholarship program was developed to continue his legacy of supporting bright, young minds in the business after Walker’s passing in 2012.

The Lisa McKay Women in Radio Scholarship program first debuted in 2022 and honors the late Lisa McKay, who successfully programmed WQDR (94.7 FM) in Raleigh for 16 years and was inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame in 2018. McKay was integral in helping the CRB launch the well-established annual Rusty Walker Scholarship program, formed to mentor up-and-coming programmers. The scholarship serves to advance younger females pursuing leadership roles in radio programming.

CRS will be held Monday, March 13 through Wednesday, March 15, 2023. For more information, go HERE.