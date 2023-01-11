Get Your Mercury Submission Ready

The call for entry for the 2023 Radio Mercury Awards has opened.

Two dozen trophies will be awarded across 20 categories, with a final round of judges reserving the option to award a Best in Show winner.

For 2023, new and revised categories have been introduced to expand the opportunity to win, including Local Market Broadcast Radio Commercial: Agency, Production Company or Advertiser and Local Market Broadcast Radio Commercial: Radio Station or Group. Additional new categories that have been added include use of innovation in broadcast radio or short broadcast radio commercials, podcasts and multi-platform campaigns with broadcast radio.

Information about the Student-Produced Radio Commercial category will be released in the future.

The deadline to enter the awards competition is Monday, April 10. For a complete list of categories, go HERE.

The winners will be announced in May at the Radio Mercury Awards in New York City.