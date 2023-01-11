MBA Selects Mahoney as President & CEO

The Missouri Broadcasters Association Board of Directors has selected Chad Mahone as its new president and chief executive.

Mahoney brings more than three decades of industry experience to MBA, including his work for family-owned and publicly-traded stations and companies in Illinois, Oklahoma and Missouri.

He currently serves as a news director for Gray Television’s WGEM-AM (105.1 FM), WGEM-AM (1440 AM, 98.9 FM) and NBC-Fox station WGEM-TV (Channel 10) in Hannibal a position he’s held for 14 years.

Mahoney succeeds Mark Gordon, who will retire from MBA this summer after serving as the president and CEO for 10 years.

“We are very excited to have Chad Mahoney as the next President/CEO of the Missouri Broadcasters Association,” MBA Board Chairman John Hoffmann said. “Chad has a solid background in both the TV and Radio industry, as well as five years’ experience with the MBA. His vision, for the association moving forward, will help deal with the challenges that lie ahead for the broadcast industry.”

“I will have big shoes to fill following Mark Gordon. He has been a fantastic leader for this association and I’m fortunate to have been able to collaborate with him over the past 5 years,” Mahoney said on Tuesday. “I’m honored that the board chose me as Mark’s successor.”

“I am very excited about Chad becoming the next president of this organization,” Gordon said. “As you know, there are many challenges ahead for our industry. Chad is a passionate broadcaster who is well positioned to listen and lead the MBA into the future. The future of the Missouri Broadcasters Association is in good hands”

Mahoney will begin his duties with MBA in February.

Based in Jefferson, MBA represents more than 370 radio and television stations throughout the state