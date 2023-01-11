Bell to Receive MLK Portrait Award

Cyntha Alston Bell, Cumulus Media’s marketing consultant in Charleston, South Carolina, will receive the Martin Luther King, Jr. Portrait Award this year.

Bell has worked as a sales and marketing executive for Cumulus in Charleston for more than three decades. She is a member and former President of the Summerville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Regional Coordinator of the Arts and Letters Committee for the South Atlantic Region of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and currently serves as a member of the Auxiliary to the Charleston Country Medical, Dental, and Pharmaceutical Association.

Bell is also an Advisory Board member of Black Expo, Marketing Coordinator for Closing the Gap in Healthcare, Inc., an Honorary Commander for Joint Base Charleston, and Chair of the Board of Trustees at Central Missionary Baptist Church in Summerville.

South Carolina Representative Wendell Gilliard established the award in 1998 to recognize local leaders who showed outstanding service to the community.

State Representative Gilliard will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and his legacy of service as he honors Bell and her fellow Portrait Award recipients on Tuesday, January 24th at 11:00am at the Charleston Music Hall, 37 John Street, in downtown Charleston. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Portrait Awards will include local school, community, city, and state officials.