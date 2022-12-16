PRPD Announces New Leadership, Board Election

The Public Radio Program Directors Association (PRPD) says its members have elected two new board members and made changes to the executive committee.

Ernesto Aguilar, the director of radio programming at San Francisco’s KQED (88.5 FM, also KQEI 89.3 FM Sacramento), and Minneapolis-based KCMP (89.3 FM, the Current) Program Director Lindsay Campbell, have been elected to the PRPD Board of Directors, the group said in a statement on Friday.

“The PRPD Board of Directors continues to evolve to be truly representative of the diverse industry we serve,” Abby Goldstein, the president and executive director of PRPD, said on Friday. “These two incoming board members bring a wealth of governance and industry experience to the board. With the roll-out of a new strategic plan in 2023, I am confident that the board will help usher in a new era of success for this respected organization.”

The new board members were elected during the December 1 meeting, and will start their three-year terms on January 1, 2023.

In addition to the election of the two new board members, the board of directors also elected new executive committee members, including:

Jeff Ramirez, former vice president of Dallas-based NPR member KERA (90.1 FM), to serve as the chairman of the board of directors;

Ele Ellis, the content director of WUWM (89.7 FM) in Milwaukee, to serve as secretary; and

Matt Martinez, producer of The Assignment (CNN), to the role of treasurer.

Ben Adler of KXJZ (90.9 FM) in Sacramento will rotate off the board of directors, along with Matt Abramovitz (general manager, New England Public Media) and Jacqueline Cincotta (program director, WNYC, 820 AM & 93.9 FM).

“The PRPD Board of Directors expresses its deepest gratitude to Ben, Matt and Jacqueline for their many years of service to the organization,” a spokesperson for the organization said.