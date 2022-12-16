Ganoudis Named Sales Director at CMG Jacksonville

Cox Media Group says it has appointed Chris Ganoudis to serve as its director of sales for its Jacksonville station cluster.

Ganoudis brings more than three decades of media sales experience and marketing knowledge to Cox Media and Jacksonville: He started his career at Shamrock Communications before joining Cox Media in Orlando, where he worked as a sales director for 17 years.

Most recently, Ganoudis worked as the general manager of Curtis Media Group’s station cluster in Raleigh, as reported by Radio Ink in 2019.

“I’m looking forward to working with Chris to build the future our of Jacksonville market,” Jimmy Farrell, the vice president and general manager of Cox Media’s Jacksonville group, said on Friday. “We have ambitious growth aspirations, and Chris’ experience will be invaluable in helping us to hit those aggressive goals.”

“This is a double homecoming for me—not only am I back with the outstanding CMG team, but I’m back in Jacksonville, where I grew up,” Ganoudis said in a statement. “It’s evident that this team is fully dedicated to serving our listeners, clients, and community. I’m truly energized by their passion, and I look forward to enhancing CMG for the years to come.”