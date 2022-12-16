WEEI Unveils New Programming Slate

Audacy’s Boston-based sports radio station WEEI (93.7 FM) is shuffling talent and adding new voices to its programming lineup.

Starting in January, afternoon host Christian Fauria will serve as the host of a midday show alongside Andy Gresh, weekdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. local time. Current midday co-host Rich Keefe will move to nights, hosting a program from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Keefe will also serve as pregame host for Boston Red Sox broadcasts on WEEI.

Lou Merloni will leave his role as afternoon host and join the station’s coverage of Red Sox games, calling at least 60 regular season games and 10 training games. He will also work on the station’s off-season talk show programs. Joe Castiglione, who has worked with WEEI since 1983, will call 81 games in 2023.

“These changes will further strengthen the news, information and entertainment that Boston sports fans count on every day,” Mike Thomas, the senior vice president and market manager at Audacy Boston, said on Friday. “Lou grew up here, played for the Sox and has been our ‘baseball guy’ for more than a dozen years. His move to the booth will make our gameday coverage even better for Red Sox fans across New England.”

Meghan Ottolini and Christian Arcand will remain as co-hosts of WEEI’s afternoon show.