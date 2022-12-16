Opie Joe Named PD of Knoxville Stations

SummitMedia says it has named Opie Joe the program director of two of its Knoxville stations, WCYQ (100.3 FM, The Wolf) and WNOX (93.1 FM).

Joe has worked in Knoxville radio for over a decade, including as on-air personality at WCYQ and programming at WNOX.

“Opie’s passion for our business and relationships in the Country music and Knoxville community are invaluable,” Randy Chase, the executive vice president of SummitMedia, said on Friday. “He brings great energy, a diverse skill set, and forward-thinking, which makes him perfectly suited to bring both stations and our digital assets to a new level.”

“I’m beyond excited to take this next step in my career with SummitMedia,” Joe said in a statement. “My family and I moved to Knoxville 11 years ago and never imagined it would lead to this incredible opportunity to grow in my profession and serve the East Tennessee listeners.”