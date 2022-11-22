WZYP Collects Over 100 Turkeys

Cumuls Media’s Huntsville-based top 40 radio station WZYP (104.3 FM) collected more than 100 turkeys during its first-annual Tory’s Turkey Drop event on Monday, November 14.

The turkeys will benefit over 100 local families this Thanksgiving holiday. The event was organized by Tory Wuycheck, the midday host at WZYP, who wanted to help out underserved families as much as possible this holiday season.

“With the rising cost of living, we wanted to make sure that our neighbors struggling to feed their families this year had a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner,” Wuycheck said on Monday. “Thanks to the generosity of our partner Landers McLarty Nissan, we were able to buy and distribute 104 turkeys for area families in need.”

The turkeys were collected by 3 p.m. and handed out to needy families about an hour later. People started lining up for distributions as early as noon that day, Wuycheck said.

“We were able to distribute 104 turkeys for the first 104 families in about 18 minutes,” she said.

“As a local radio station, our job is to entertain and inform the local community, but the most rewarding and important part of what we do is to give back to the community,” John Lewis, the market manager for Cumulus in Huntsville, said on Monday, noting that the station has several other initiatives coming up, including the 20th annual Bikes or Bust campaign and an annual coat drive for kids.

“I could not be prouder of Tory and the WZYP team for their continued efforts to give back to the Huntsville

community,” Lewis affirmed.