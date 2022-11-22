K.Samone Comes to WBHJ Birmingham

SummitMedia has hired K.Samone to host middays on WBHJ (95.7 FM, 95.7 Jamz) in Birmingham.

“I am thrilled to be a part of such a legendary station with a phenomenal team,” K.Samone said in a statement. “I look forward to connecting and adapting to the Birmingham culture and community.”

K.Samone was previously the host of “On the Phone with K.Samone” at Radio One Atlanta’s WHTA (107.9 FM, Hot 107.9). She also worked for WPHI (103.9 FM), WRNP (94.1 FM) and WPPZ (107.9 FM) in Philadelphia.

“K.Samone bring great energy and experience to the 95.7 Jamz team,” Maurice DeVoe, WBHJ’s program director and brand and content leader for SummitMedia, said on Monday. “We’re lucky to have her here in Birmingham.”

K.Samone will broadcast on WBHJ weekdays from 9 a.m to 2 p.m.