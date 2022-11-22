WCCO Raises $330,000 for Charity

Audacy’s Minneapolis news-talk station WCCO (830 AM) raised over $330,000 for Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities during a recent radiothon.

The 20th annual Hunger Mission Radiothon took place Tuesday, November 15 with a live broadcast from the Mall of America from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. It was the first time the radiothon was held at the Mall of America since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic nearly three years ago.

“This is yet another great example of how live and local radio can truly help change lives,” Jeff Gonsales, the senior vice president and market manager of Audacy Minneapolis, said in a statement. “We’re so proud of our team in helping share these inspiring stories, as well as our amazing fans for their incredible generosity in giving.”

Throughout the radiothon, WCCO spoke with UGMTC residents, alumni and volunteers who shared impact stories with listeners.

“We are grateful for the 20-year collaboration with 830 WCCO,” Pam Axberg, the CEO of UGMTC, said in a statement.

Since 2003, WCCO has helped raise over $4.3 million for the organization.