WDVD to Run Christmas Bash Concert in December

Cumulus Media’s Detroit-based Hot AC station WDVD (96.3 FM) will present Blaine and Laurie’s Christmas Bash on Thursday, December 15.

The live, acoustic concert will feature performances by American Authors, the Band Camino and Colbie Caillat. The concert will be held at the Crofoot in downtown Pontiac and will feature a live broadcast by Blaine Fowler and Lauren Crocker of The Blaine Fowler Morning Show.

WDVD will give away 1,000 tickets for admission to the concert. Listeners will have a chance to win every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. Winners will be asked to bring an unwrapped toy to benefit Metro Detroit and Toys for Tots.

“I can’t wait for this night! It is going to so much fun celebrating with our morning show co-hosts, Blaine and Lauren, as they welcome three incredible acts to the stage,” FM Programming Director David Corey said. “I am also excited to collect toy donations from our generous contest winners for Toys for Tots. Thank you to Colbie, American Authors and The Band Camino for supporting this great cause with us.”