Benztown Taps McWhorter as Head Writer

Radio imaging company Benztown says it has appointed Leon McWhorter as the company’s head writer.

In a press release on Tuesday, Benztown said McWhorter is the newest addition to the company as well as client partner Yamanair Creative’s writer’s room, which serves commercial clients across the country.

McWhorter will report to M.J. Bloch, Benztown’s East Coast director of commercial production, and Darren Silva, who serves in the same position for the West Coast.

“Leon is a true pro who brings decades of excellence with him,” Bloch said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have his passion and creativity on the Benztown team.”

“Having worked with Leon for many years in the past, I knew he would be the perfect fit for Benztown,” Silva said on Tuesday. “When it comes to commercial writing, he’s the best of the best.”

McWhorter has more than three decades of experience writing, producing a voicing ad spots for major brands. Companies McWhorter has worked with include McDonald’s, General Motors, Sony, Nestlé, Horizon Dairy, Conagra, Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Pace Picante Sauce and Universal Pictures, among others.

“Writing is the critical architecture of any effective marketing campaign,” Yaman Coskun, the founder and chief executive of Yamanair Creative, said on Tuesday. “We’re excited to see our partners at Benztown bringing on a superstar architect to upgrade Yamanair’s commercial production brands.”

McWhorter said he was “excited to join the fantastic Benztown team as Head Writer, and look forward to creating engaging and effective ads and campaigns for Yamanair clients across the U.S.”