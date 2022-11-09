iHeart Debuts ‘Gimme Timme’ Basketball Podcast

iHeartPodcasts, the on-demand audio subsidiary of iHeartMedia, has debuted a new basketball-centric podcast in partnership with the College Athletes Network (CAN).

The show, “Gimme Timme,” features Gonzaga senior Drew Timme and co-host Noah Buono, a former walk-on at Duquesne University and host of CAN’s “Walkie TalkieZ” podcast.

Timme and Buono will host weekly episodes, where they reveal what goes on behind the scenes in the college basketball world. The show will cover Timme’s last season as a Gonzaga player.

“I’m super excited to do this podcast,” Timme said in a statement on Wednesday. “It’s my senior season, and it’s going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait to take people along for the ride. I love listening to Draymond Green’s podcast. I want my podcast to have the same angle, just from a college perspective. Listeners will get the Full Drew Experience each and every episode.”

“Drew Timme is arguably the best player in all of college basketball and in my mind, with NIL and the empowerment behind players continuing to have a voice in the media, he makes a lot of sense as a guy who should have a podcast,” Buono said. “He’s a really good dude with a big personality and it’s my job as his co-host to help create a space for him to speak freely and unfiltered and I’m excited for the opportunity to be part of it all.”

The show is available now via the iHeartRadio app and is distributed across major podcast platforms.