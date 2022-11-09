Webinar: Learn How to Keep Your Audience

A new webinar hosted by Futuri will explore ways broadcasters can leverage on-demand audio to keep their listeners engaged over the long run.

The webinar, “You’re Losing Audience If You’re Not On-Demand: Learn How to Keep Them,” takes place Thursday, November 10, with sessions scheduled for 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

The sessions will be hosted by Futuri’s Scott Lindy and Zena Burns, with special guest Ben Davis, the head of Alpha Media’s CHR format and host of “Ben Davis & Kelly K” on WDJX (99.7 FM) in Louisville.

“If you’re banking on appointment listening, your show is in trouble,” a spokesperson said in a press release. “It’s critical to get your show into the social feeds of your audience. Increase sampling and listening of your show by going on-demand.”

The event promises to explore best practices for keeping listeners engaged by making content available on a number of on-demand platforms, and how that ties into long-term listener retention and engagement.

For more information on the seminar or to register, go HERE.