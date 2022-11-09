Programming Changes at CMG in Texas

Cox Media Group San Antonio has promoted Rob Roberts (left) to Director of Operations for the seven radio stations in its cluster (KONO FM, KONO AM, KCYY, KISS, KTKX, KSMG, and KKYX). Joe Calgaro becomes the new Director of Programming for 99.5 KISS and 106.7 The Eagle KTKX.

Roberts career led KONO 101.1 and Magic 105.3 KSMG as the Director of Programming for the last three years. Previously, Roberts led programming for Y-100 (Miami), Q100 (Atlanta), and Mix 107.3 (Washington D.C.).

For the past two years, Calgaro was the Operations Director for Audacy in Sacramento, where he programmed their rock brands (KSEG and KRXQ).