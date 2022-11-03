The newest inductees of the Radio Hall of Fame were celebrated at a sold-out gala in Chicago on Tuesday, attended by nearly 300 of their peers.

The ceremony was hosted by KFI (640 AM) on-air personality Bill Handel, who hosts the syndicated program Handel on the Law, with those in attendance welcomed by Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chairmen Kraig T. Kitchin and Dennis Green.

The sold-out ceremony was held at Chicago’s Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel and included a black-tie gala reception and dinner.

The inductees into the 2022 Radio Hall of Fame were:

Jeff Smulyan, Chairman and CEO of Emmis Communications

“Broadway” Bill Lee of WCBS (101.1 FM) New York

Carol Miller of WAXQ (104.3 FM) New York

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo of SiriusXM Radio

Ellen K of KOST (103.5 FM) Los Angeles

Lon Helton, host of the syndicated Country Countdown USA

Marv Dyson, radio executive

Suzyn Waldman of WFAN (680 AM) New York and the New York Yankees Radio Network

Walt “Baby” Love of Gospel Traxx

The inductees were presented by a line-up of veteran broadcasters, including Ryan Seacrest, Rick Cummings, Jim Kerr, Charlie Cook, Mike Francesa, Donnie Simpson, Stephen A. Smith and Beth Bacall. Elroy Smith and Dyson’s son, Victor Dyson, accepted his award on his behalf.















