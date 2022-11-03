More Support For Geo-Targeting

By
Radio Ink
-
0

Rob Neal is the Executive Director of the International Black Broadcasters Association. Neal has written a letter to FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel in support of the proposed rule change to FM boosters that would allow broadcasters to Geo-target programming for several minutes per hour.

Neal wrote that minority broadcasters are particularly vulnerable in the  current economic environment, and thus it is more important than ever that regulators provide  broadcasters with the flexibility to innovate with new technologies that hold the potential to make them  more competitive. “We agree that geo-targeting technology holds this potential, by enabling  broadcasters to sell targeted advertising to small, minority-owned businesses that may not need or want  market-wide advertising.”

Earlier this week the National Association of Black owned Broadcasters pulled its support for the rule change. The NAB has been fighting hard to stop the change from occurring.

Neal says the change would benefit both the broadcasters, who could sell more ads, and mom-and-pop businesses that could afford them, targeted advertising directly in their  communities. “This would ultimately have the effect of enabling minority broadcasters to super-serve  communities that are currently underserved.”

There is no time-frame for when The Commission will make a decision on the proposed rule change.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here