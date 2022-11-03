Mulhern Out As Morning Show Host in New England

30-year Southern New England radio vet Brian Mulhern is no longer hosting mornings on Hall Communication’s “Cat Country 98.1” WCTK-FM Providence/New Bedford, after spending 12-years in the position.

Mulhern began his career as “Brian The Pharmacist” at rockers 94.1 WHJY, and 103.7 WWRX, along with doing mornings at WFNX Boston with now former WMMR afternoon personality Paul Jaxon. Prior to Brian’s run at Cat Country, he also co-hosted the morning show on Providence’s Hot AC WSNE-FM. He has additionally worked as a comedy writer for Phil Hartman, Jay Leno, and on multiple editions of “The MTV Movie Awards.”