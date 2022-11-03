Radio’s Big Stars Coming To Forecast

Gayle Troberman, CMO of iHeartMedia, sits down with entertainer, entrepreneur, and hyper successful radio and TV host Ryan Seacrest and the amazing entrepreneur and broadcast sensation Angela Yee from “The Breakfast Club” and now her newly announced show, “Way Up with Angela Yee,” in a fascinating conversation about how they have built and evolved their brands using broadcast as the foundation at Forecast 2023 . They will discuss how the simple art of live, human conversation can give a brand, a business, or a personality superpowers to succeed at scale, and talk about how to start a real conversation with American consumers that will unlock trust, create cultural relevance, and humanize brands that build audience, fuel influence, and grow revenue.

Ryan Seacrest, co-host of the popular morning show “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” host of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” “American Idol,” “American Top 40,” and “On Air with Ryan Seacrest,” has become an American superstar with his multi-platform award-winning shows since 1993. In 2005, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for Radio. Seacrest is also the founder and chairman of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation in 2009, which has successfully built and managed twelve broadcast media centers – Seacrest Studios — in pediatric hospitals nationwide and is set to open several more in 2023. The Emmy-winning television host, radio personality, mega producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist was the recipient of the National Association of Broadcasters’ coveted Distinguished Service Award, the organization’s highest honor, this past October.

Joining Ryan and Gayle for the conversation will be multi-talented radio personality Angela Yee, who announced her new daily show, “Way Up with Angela Yee,” this summer. The show will be syndicated by Premiere Networks and is slated to debut this fall. Yee became a household name as co-host of the popular “The Breakfast Club” with DJ Envy and Charlamagne the God, which she joined in 2010. “The Breakfast Club” co-hosts were inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2020. In 2019, Yee received the Gracie Award, a national radio honor from the Alliance for Women in Media, for her work on The Breakfast Club. In addition to her on-air work, Yee has built a successful business empire including a coffee shop called Coffee Uplifts People, which she co-owns with Tony Forte and LaRon Batchelor; a juice shop, Drink Fresh Juice, which she co-owns with Tony Forte; and a hair-care company, Private Label.

Register to join the best and brightest talent in broadcasting and advertising to forecast the coming year along with trends and momentums that will affect ratings and revenue in the coming year.

Presented by Radio Ink and Radio + Television Business Report , this prestigious summit covers a wide range of topics from Washington to Wall Street, automobiles to mobile devices and focuses on what’s ahead in the broadcast community’s future and how to prepare for its opportunities and challenges. Register today for Forecast 2023 and be part of the discussions and debates about what’s ahead for radio and television.