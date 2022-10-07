Entravision Repping La Chokolata

Starting January 12, 2023, Entravision will have exclusive network representation of “El Show de Erazno y La Chokolata”. The show airs on 97 radio stations across the United States, representing 64% of the U.S. Hispanic population.

“We are thrilled to announce our exclusive representation of ‘El Show de Erazno y La Chokolata’, enabling us to expand on our long-term, successful partnership with Oswaldo Diaz, one of the most influential Hispanic radio personalities today,” said Jeffery Liberman, President/COO Entravision. “After more than 18 years working together, we look forward to connecting network advertisers with the show’s vast Latino audience in a cost-effective way.”

“El Show de Erazno y La Chokolata” is a parody-based comedy program that has been on the air for over 18 years.