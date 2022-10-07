Latinx Bilingual Podcast

The “Creencias” podcast is a bilingual, short narrative fiction podcast from Podcasters Unlimited Network. It chronicles the story of a young Afro-Latinx girl named Carmen, who navigates her spirituality and beliefs through the experiences of growing up with her grandmother.

The podcast includes three short narrative episodes and two discussions with Latinx women who share their spiritual beliefs. The discussion features Vero Estrada, a certified virtual life coach and Christy L, owner and founder of Brujas Botanica, who shares her inspiration behind it.

All five episodes will be released weekly, just in time for Latin Heritage month. The first episode is out now, and new episodes drop every Friday.