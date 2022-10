“Fridays with Frankie,” is a limited-edition series hosted by LGBTQ+ icon and friend of CHANNEL Q Frankie Grande. The program will air live on Audacy’s digital platform and will also air across Audacy’s CHANNEL Q’s network of stations nationwide.

In episode one, Grande takes a look at LGBTQ+ politics. Episode two features some of the queer community’s favorite Broadway stars.

“Red White and Q” is available now. “Broadway’s Baaack Baby!” will drop on October 14.