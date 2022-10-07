A Well Heeled Podcast

Rachel Zoe is known as one of Hollywood’s most powerful fashion authorities. “Climbing in Heels with Rachel Zoe” has Zoe getting candid with like-minded female entrepreneurs featuring varying backgrounds across a broad spectrum of different industries.

She gave audiences a glimpse into her fast-paced life as an A-list stylist on her Bravo show, “The Rachel Zoe Project”. Rachel’s career has since expanded into a globally renowned fashion brand, and she is now an investor and advisor across many different companies.

New podcasts drop on Thursdays.