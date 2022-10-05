New Deal For Dave & Chuck the Freak

Beasley Media Group has signed Dave Hunter and Charles Urquhart, co-hosts of the successful Detroit-based WRIF-FM Dave & Chuck the Freak Morning Show, to a new long-term contract.

The show can also be heard on Beasley’s WBOS-FM in Boston, WPBB-FM in Tampa and WXRK, Ft. Myers and is now available to radio stations nationwide through a recent syndication deal with Key Networks keynetworks.com/dave_chuck/.

They are based out of Detroit

Dave and Chuck began working together in April of 2001, along with cast member Lisa Way, on Windsor, Canada’s 89X (CIMX 88.7 FM) until November of 2012. The show officially debuted on the WRIF-FM airwaves back in May of 2013. Since then, they’ve added cast member Andy Green, Producer James Campbell, Video Editor Jason Watson, and Syndication Producer Al Beck. They have also signed renewal extensions to remain with the show.

“We are thrilled to have Dave and Chuck remain in the Beasley Media Group family for years to come,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Brian Beasley. “They are what great morning shows are all about – Funny, smart, and completely connected to their audience on multiple platforms. It’s a privilege to have them on our team!”

“We’ve had the pleasure of working here for almost a decade and are thrilled to continue on working with Beasley Media Group,” said Dave Hunter. “We’re also lucky enough to actually still all like each other on the show and continue to have a lot of fun, so signing on for more was a no brainer!”

“In today’s radio landscape strong personalities aren’t only preferred, they’re a must have,” said Beasley Media Group Vice President of National Content and Director of Detroit Programming, Scott Jameson. “Every day, Dave & Chuck deliver a textbook morning show framing the weird world we live in, making us laugh and gasp with extraordinary storytelling.”

“Dave & Chuck the Freak – and their talented ensemble cast – are remarkable entertainers who know how to enthrall an audience and leave them wanting even more Dave & Chuck content every single day,” said Vice President and Market Manager Mac Edwards. “I couldn’t be happier to have them with us for many more years of laugh-out-loud morning moments in Detroit and across the country!”