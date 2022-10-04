Multiplatform Sports Content Deal

LaVar Arrington, FOX Sports Radio host, has announced a multi-platform partnership with John Brenkus and his new sports platform Brinx.TV. Brenkus is a six-time Emmy Award-winning creator and host of “Sport Science”. Arrington is co-host of the nationally syndicated weekend program/podcast “Up On Game”.

Launched in February 2021, Brinx.TV allows subscribers to watch live programming, and simultaneously buy products, bid on an auction, purchase NFTs, participate in predictive gaming, answer trivia questions and much more.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with a pioneer like John Brenkus and Brinx.TV,” said Arrington. “This relationship will dramatically expedite our slate of programming and positively impact the sports entertainment industry.”

“LaVar Arrington has dominated the world of sports on and off the field,” said Brenkus. “By combining Up On Game and Brinx.TV’s distribution platforms, there really is no limit to our success.”

As part of the agreement “The NIL House” will be the first joint property to be distributed by Arrington and FOX Sports Radio’s highly successful “Up On Game Presents” podcast feed.