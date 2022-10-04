NYPR Hires New President/CEO

The New York Public Radio Board of Trustees has announced LaFontaine Oliver has been named the next President and CEO. He joins from Your Public Radio (WYPR) in Baltimore, where he currently serves as President and CEO.

“He’s a veteran public radio leader and broadcaster who has nimbly led through significant industry shifts of the last 20 years. His record of success spans from innovative programming and expanding the audience and reach for public radio to finding creative avenues for continued revenue growth amidst a rapidly changing media landscape,” said Timothy A. Wilkins, Chair, NYPR Board of Trustees.

“I am beyond excited to join the talented team at New York Public Radio,” said Oliver. “This opportunity brings together my career’s work and passion for our ever-evolving medium with one of public media’s most innovative and successful organizations. To continue that work in service of one of the most diverse communities in the country will be a true honor.”

NYPR includes WNYC, WQXR, WNYC Studios, Gothamist, The Jerome L. Greene Performance Space, and New Jersey Public Radio. Oliver’s appointment is effective in January 2023.