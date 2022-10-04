Honors For iHeart’s John Sykes

John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia, was honored at the Kristen Ann Carr Fund’s 2022 “A Night to Remember”. The event in New York City raised more than $1million for the fund.

The Kristen Ann Carr Fund began in 1993, shortly after Kristen’s death from sarcoma. Bruce Springsteen performed a landmark benefit concert at Madison Square Garden that year, raising $1.5 million to help fund an endowment for an annual sarcoma fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

This year’s event featured a performance by John Mellencamp.