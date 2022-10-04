A Bronco Joins The Fan Denver

KKFN-FM in Denver has signed recently retired Bronco Derek Wolfe as an afternoon co-host. The defensive lineman will team with Darren “DMac” McKee on “The Drive with Derek Wolfe and DMac.”

“To the listeners in Denver, ‘The Fan Wolfe-pack,’ I am so insanely pumped to talk with you every afternoon on The Fan. We had a special connection when I was playing for the Broncos that’s only going to grow stronger every day on The Drive,” said Wolfe.

“We’re ecstatic that Derek is joining The Fan to entertain listeners every afternoon on The Drive,” said Katie Reid, SVP/MM Bonneville Denver. “Audiences have always related to engaging personalities, and Derek is an incredibly engaging and genuine personality, who joins us with an already established credibility with our audience.”