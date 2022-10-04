New Voices On The Zone Nashville

There’s a new morning show lineup at WGFX-FM in Nashville. TV Sports Anchor Kayla and local sports broadcaster Will Boling will join recently retired NFL lineman Ramon Foster as co-hosts of 104.5 The Zone morning show.

Kayla Anderson is a familiar face with Nashville sports fans and joins 104.5 The Zone from Nashville’s News 2 TV, where she has been a sports anchor, reporter, and digital contributor for six years. Will Boling, a lifelong Nashvillian and Tennessee Vols alum, has been heard on 104.5 The Zone for four years in various roles.

“Ramon Foster has a tremendous natural ability to connect with sports fans in morning radio, and our listeners love him,” said Paul Mason, Operations Manager. “Bringing Ramon together with experienced television sports anchor and reporter Kayla Anderson and hometown broadcaster Will Boling creates a truly special dynamic that will make for some great morning sports radio!”