Voiceworks Sport Adds To Team

Voiceworks Sport has welcomed three new key appointments to its senior leadership team. The additions include Michael Holt as Director of Commercial Partnerships, Stefan Doyle as Head of Sport Social and Richard Herrick as Sport Partnerships Director.

“Over the last five years, the marketing and media space has moved on rapidly, and arguably audio more than any other medium. There’s an increasing demand from rights holders and sports clubs to reach fans in an authentic and engaging way, which we’re focused on helping them maximize,” saud Sophie Hind, Managing Director.

The new appointments will be focused on securing key commercial and rights holder partnerships, and growing Sport Social’s network of shows and creators.

Voiceworks Sport is based in Manchester UK and is made up of sports audio experts backed by Communicorp UK.