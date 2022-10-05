Julian Lennon The Ambassador

Singer Julian Lennon has been named the official 2022 Ambassador for the 12th Annual World College Radio Day, which is this Friday.

“College radio is a good way to learn about what’s going on in the world, whether it’s locally or worldwide,” says Lennon. “College radio is not like the usual mainstream stuff, and I find that far more intriguing!” adds Lennon. This year’s theme is Voices for Peace, which resonates deeply with Lennon. “I feel I’ve been pretty successful in promoting peace and trying to motivate people through so many mediums, but we’ve got to keep moving, we’ve got to keep changing, we’ve got to do better!” he adds.

Lennon, also a UNESCO Peace Laureate, has recorded an exclusive wide-ranging interview especially for the World College Radio Day event to be simulcast on the 700+ participating college radio stations and was interviewed by students from the CRD USA Board. His recording earlier this year of his father’s song Imagine, in support of the people of Ukraine, will also be played by many participating radio stations on the day. Lennon will also be releasing his rendition on a limited edition 7” vinyl, which is available for pre-order.

“Having Julian Lennon as our ambassador is a perfect fit for our Voices for Peace theme this year,” says Dr. Rob Quicke, professor of communication at William Paterson University of New Jersey, and founder of College Radio Day. “Julian’s efforts to advance peace in his music, art and humanitarian work clearly demonstrate that pursuing peace and justice is a lifelong mission,” added Quicke.

Lennon, a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, released his long-awaited new album Jude last month. Reflecting on the release, Lennon said, “In this moment when everything feels so uncertain on a global scale, the songs on the album offer a sense of wonder, encouraging the listener to ask those questions that need answers for us to be able to move forward.”

This year marks the 12th annual World College Radio Day and will unite college radio stations from over 50 countries to bring awareness to the work and value they bring to the broadcasting medium. There will also be a live 24-hour Global Marathon, hosted by Live365.com, that will involve college radio stations around the world, taking turns to broadcast special content. There will also be an unprecedented Declaration Supporting Peace by Student Radio Worldwide, with over 700 signatory stations, released on the day. Past ambassadors include: The Black Keys, Joan Jett, Wyclef Jean, and “Weird Al” Yankovic to name a few.

The mission of World College Radio Day is to harness the combined listenership of hundreds of thousands of college radio listeners throughout the world and celebrate the important contribution of college radio by uniting for one day. The College Radio Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit based in New Jersey, organizes the yearly event. For more information about College Radio Day and the College Radio Foundation, please visit: www.collegeradio.org. For more information about Julian Lennon, please visit: https://www.julianlennon.com