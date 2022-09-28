No Bull: iHeart Country FM Tops $1M In Cancer Fight

Here’s another success story for Radio in its ability to drive donation dollars to an important and needed charity organization.

KWBL “106.7 The Bull” in Denver midday host Denise Plante and recording duo LOCASH helped to raise $1.26 Million for the American Cancer Society.

Plante was the emcee for the 30th Annual Cattle Baron’s Ball that featured the Wheelhouse Records duo.

Plante became the celebrity ambassador for the event after her father, Frank Nelson, died from cancer in November of 2021. Her effort has helped raise funds for research and services for people dealing with cancer.

“My dad was my true north,” Plante said. “It was the most difficult time in my life. When he passed, he weighed 94 pounds. I never want another person to go through what my dad did or a family member to watch their loved ones fight this horrible disease. I will continue to help support research until a cure is found.”

ACS Associate Director of Development Rachel Befort said, “Denise has become a staple in our event’s success, serving as the emcee since 2020. Her outgoing personality, personal connection to cancer and sincerity resonate with our attendees and donors. We’re grateful to have her support and passion for the mission work of the American Cancer Society.”

KWBL is an iHeartMedia Country station.