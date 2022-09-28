A Promotion to MD For A Morgan Murphy Media FM

He began his career in sports radio in 2005 in Spokane, and grew up in Venezuela.

Now, he’s the new Music Director for Morgan Murphy Media’s “Big 99.9 Coyote Country.”

Earning the promotion at KXLY-FM in Spokane is Sean Widmer.

Widmer will continue to serve as the station’s morning show producer.

“With Sean’s passion for radio, listeners and our community, I have no doubt that he will take The Big 99.9 Coyote Country to the next level for music fans in the Inland Northwest,” said Tery Garras, VP of Radio for Morgan Murphy Media.

Widmer made a change to the country music world when Morgan Murphy Media launched Coyote Country in 2009. He’s never looked back.

“I’m thrilled to get to work hand in hand with the friends I’ve made in the country music industry over the past decade as we continue to keep The Big 99.9 Coyote Country the top station for country music in Eastern Washington and North Idaho,” he said.