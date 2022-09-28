A Corny Political Satire Podcast

“Political comedy from the likes of Samantha Bee, Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert has elevated discourse by exposing the MAGA hypocrisy and lies.”

That’s according to radio veteran Corny Koehl, who has just dropped a short-form comedy fiction podcast poking fun at the far-right conservative on the U.S. political spectrum.

It’s called “Thorn in the USA,” and Koehl calls the program one that “deftly hammers on controversial subject matter with comedic flair. Thorn in the USA is our effort to enlighten, inform and entertain people, encouraging them to vote in November.”

New episodes drop on Fridays.