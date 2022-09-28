A Money, Time And Life Focused Podcast Drops

It’s a podcast that sees its guests chat about a wide range of subjects including investing, travel, lifestyle design, financial independence, real estate, entrepreneurship, productivity, personal development, and the philosophy of money.

Introducing “Afford Anything,” which aims to help listeners make smarter decisions about money, time, and life to align daily behaviors and habits with lifestyle goals.

The program is hosted by Paula Pant, the founder of the “Afford Anything” personal finance brand.

New programs drop Wednesdays.