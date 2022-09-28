Julia Lepidi Back Home

The syndicated “The Julia Show” starring Detroit native Julia Lepidi, is part of a new lineup at WDZH-FM. Lepidi got her start on 98.7 in Detroit in 2012, and a format change sent her to Chicago where she hosts afternoons on WBBM.

“Hosting my own morning show in my hometown and on the frequency, I got my start on in this industry is a surreal moment. I’m elated,” said Lepidi.

“The Julia Show” will be heard mornings on ALT 98.7. The new lineup will also include Ian Camfield in middays and Brady in afternoons.

Lepidi’s syndicated show is heard in 15 markets including Phoenix, Miami, Philadelphia, Chicago, Las Vegas and others.