New Podcast On Fame And Addiction

Estrella Media will launch the weekly podcast series, “Luces, Camara, Adicción” hosted by Pepe Garza, on Friday, October 7. Garza is Head of Content Development and A&R for Estrella Media Music Entertainment and a Judge for “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento”.



The nine-week series will focus on the stories surrounding some of the greatest artists and athletes who succumbed to the excess and addiction of fame and have lived to share their stories.

“This podcast shares the stories of some fascinating artists, athletes and actors – as well as my own – and our rise to the top of our fields, only to be toppled by the demons of addiction,” said Garza. “We explore how they found their voices, and the challenges of fame. Through the podcast and these stories, I hope to remind us all that addictions are never really cured, they are only controlled.”