WMAL Host Added To Salem News Channel

By Rob Dumke

He’s known across the National Capital Region as the morning host on Cumulus Media News/Talker WMAL-FM 105.9 in Washington, D.C.

Soon, he’ll be gathering a new audience eager for news and insight on the forthcoming digitally delivered video offering from Salem Media Group.

Larry O’Connor has been added to the Salem News Channel prime time line-up. The show will be called “O’Connor Tonight” and plans to feature top writers and editors from Salem’s Townhall.com news and information portal.

“Salem News Channel represents the future of news content, going over the heads of the legacy media model and delivering informative, vital content directly to a passionate and informed audience,” O’Connor said. “I am thrilled and honored to be affiliated with this dynamic company and am confident that ‘O’Connor Tonight’ will be an entertaining and relevant part of our daily American conversation.”

Phil Boyce, the SVP of Salem’s Spoken Word assets, says O’Connor “brings a wealth of experience and credibility to SNC, and we are thrilled he has chosen to join us as we build this network. SNC’s prime time lineup of Andrew Wilkow, Brandon Tatum, Dinesh D’Souza, Eric Metaxas and now Larry O’Connor is second to none in the cable TV news world.”

The show debuts Monday, October 3 in the 9pm ET hour.

O’Connor will retain his role at WMAL-FM and also that of a Senior Columnist and Creative Director at Townhall, extending a pre-existing relationship with Salem.