Jean ‘Mean Jean’ Fremont is the new Assistant Program Director at WMGC (105.1 The Bounce) Detroit. He will also be a co-host on the ‘Morning Bounce’.

Originally from New York, Fremont began his radio career as an intern with CBS Radio Orlando in the summer of 2009. He joined the station full time in November 2010 as on-air personality until leaving for Knoxville.

Fremont joins the Detroit Beasley Media Group cluster from WKHT in Knoxville.