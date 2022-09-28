FCC Names Native Affairs Chief

Denise Bambi Kraus has been selected as Chief of the Office of Native Affairs and Policy. Prior to joining the FCC, Ms. Kraus served as the National Tribal Affairs Advisor for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The Office of Native Affairs and Policy assists the Commission in developing policies and programs to address the lack of adequate communications services on Tribal lands nationwide. It also plans and leads the Commission’s outreach to Tribal governments and organizations, to increase their awareness and participation in Commission initiatives and proceedings. Additionally, Ms. Kraus will be responsible for overseeing the work of the Native Nations Communications Task Force.

“I am thrilled Bambi is joining us,” said Jessica Rosenworcel, FCC Chairwoman. “Her wealth of experience will be an asset as we advance the agency’s work to ensure modern communications reaches us all, including Native communities.”