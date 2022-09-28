Bill O’Reilly: ‘Killing’ A New One

Famed commentator and talk host Bill O’Reilly is out with the latest book in his “Killing” series.

Killing The Legends-The Lethal Danger of Celebrity is the twelfth in the series he writes with Martin Dugard.

The book explores the lives, legacies, and tragic deaths of three of the most famous people of the 20th century — Elvis Presley, John Lennon and Muhammad Ali. These three icons changed the worlds of music, film, and sports. Their influence, though, far exceeded the entertainment and athletic fields.

According to O’Reilly, they each became larger-than-life figures. They were on top of the world until their lives spiraled out of control. Immense success led to failure, addiction, or unhappiness that forced them to reinvent themselves and their talents.